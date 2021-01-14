Traffic diversion in place to facilitate N4-N15 Sligo Urban Improvement Scheme
Diversions are in place
Sligo gardai are warning motorists that traffic diversions are currently in place for traffic travelling westbound along the N16 towards the N4/N15. This is to facilitate emergency sewer repair works associated with the N4-N15 Sligo Urban Improvement Scheme. The traffic change remains in place until Saturday 16th January.
A diversion is currently in place from 8am this morning Thursday 14th January to Saturday 16th January for traffic...Posted by Garda Síochána Sligo/Leitrim on Thursday, January 14, 2021