Traffic diversion in place to facilitate N4-N15 Sligo Urban Improvement Scheme

Sligo gardai are warning motorists that traffic diversions are currently in place for traffic travelling westbound along the N16 towards the N4/N15. This is to facilitate emergency sewer repair works associated with the N4-N15 Sligo Urban Improvement Scheme. The traffic change remains in place until Saturday 16th January.

