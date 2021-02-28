Emergency road closure following collapse of wall and bank at North Leitrim graveyard

Arising from the recent collapse of wall and bank at Aughaloghy Cemetery, Drumkeeran in North Leitrim and in order to facilitate Emergency Works, Leitrim County Council has issued an emergency road closure.

Local Road 8281-0 is closed 350m from Junction with R280 at Derrinurn Townland to Junction with R280 at Derrinurnt Townland.

Motorists are asked to detour via L-8271-1 (Greaghnad Road) to L-4282-0 (Letter Road) into Drumkeeran and R280.

Leitrim County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.