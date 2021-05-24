Motoring: Kia Ireland announce pricing for EV6 model

Kia Ireland has opened orders for the EV6 following unprecedented interest in the brand’s first dedicated electric vehicle. Customers will now be able to order the EV6 from their local dealer, ahead of production starting mid-2021. First EV6 deliveries will start across Ireland in October.

“Making the EV6 available to customers for dealer order at this stage in the car’s journey, shows the excitement, interest and passion that this forward-looking, state-of-the-art battery electric vehicle has already created,” said Ronan Flood, MD of Kia Ireland.

“The huge buzz around the Kia EV6 is unlike any other model we have brought to market and it is proof that electric vehicles can be fun and are getting Irish motorists energized when it comes to considering sustainable mobility.”

Kia Ireland will initially offer two trim levels — EV6 and EV6 GT Line, both RWD. Capable of over 510 kms on a full charge the EV6 is equipped with the long-range (77.4 kW/h) battery pack paired with a 168 kW (229ps) electric motor. Both models are also fitted with a heat pump.

The EV6 (€50,000 including SEAI grant ) comes with a host of comfort, convenience and safety features as standard including 19” alloys, dual 12.3” curved driver display Screens, UVO connect, charcoal grey vegan leather upholstery with premium relaxation seats, LED headlamps, and smart power tailgate. Key additions to the EV6 GT Line (€54,345 Inc. SEAI Grant ) include GT Line styling, 20” alloys, suede/vegan leather seats (front ventilated), blind spot view monitors, AR heads-up display and a panoramic Sunroof .

Also, Kia’s partnership with part-owned Ionity will give EV6 customers access to over 400 high power charging stations across 24 European countries, including six in Ireland. At Ionity charge points, it takes just 18 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%, and less than 4.5 minutes for 100km.

All EV6 buyers will receive a free 12 month Kia Power Package subscription that offers this Ionity fast charging service at just €0.29 (normally € 0.79) per kWH.

