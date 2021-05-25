Diversion in place until as works lead to road closure in North Leitrim

The R282 in North Leitrim will be closed between the junction of R282 and LT61801-0 at Cartrongibbagh Townland to the Junction of the R282 and R281 at Rossinver (Conray/Gubalaun Townland) from 8.30am – 6pm from Wednesday 26th May through to Monday 31st May.

The closure is in place to allow essential road maintenance works to be carried out at this location.

Diversions

Traffic travelling between Manorhamilton and Rossinver should diver via Kiltyclogher using the N16 and R283 for the duration of these works.

Leitrim County Council have thanked motorists for their cooperation and regret any inconvenience caused.