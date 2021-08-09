The RSA Check it Fits Service is offering free virtual child car seat checks

As parents and guardians prepare for their summer staycations and road trips, Leitrim County Council and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) wants to remind them of the importance of having a correctly fitted child car seat. In Ireland as many as 4 out of 5 child car seats are incorrectly fitted which can lead to serious injury or even death in the event of a collision.

For parents and guardians who are concerned they can avail of RSA Check it Fits Service virtual child car seat checking service. The virtual service means that parents, guardians, grandparents, and childminders in your school community can now have their child car seats checked by one of the RSA experts from the comfort and safety of home. To avail of the new virtual service visitors can book an appointment at www.rsa.ie/checkitfits.

HOW DOES THE CHECK IT FITS VIRTUAL SERVICE WORK?

The Check it Fits service is quick, it’s easy, it’s free and aims to put parents and guardians' minds at ease that their child’s car seat is safely and securely fitted in the car.

The RSA have a new online booking system where visitors can easily book an appointment with one of their expert child car seat checkers at a time that suits them.

Appointments take approximately 30 minutes and take place using the Microsoft Teams app which can be downloaded for free ahead of the appointment.

During the appointment, the checker looks at the child car seat in the car and as such it is important that visitors use a device that is easily portable, such as a smart phone or tablet (needs a camera & internet).

The checker will talk through the steps to check and adjust the child car seat(s), demonstrate aspects of the check on screen, and answer any questions during the appointment.

To book an appointment visit www.rsa.ie/checkitfits

Since October 2013, the Check it Fits Service has provided free child car seat checks at their nationwide events. Following the introduction of public health measures in March of last year a decision was made to suspend the service. While the RSA continue to work towards bringing the Check it Fits Service back on the road, the RSA are encouraging people not to wait to have their child car seat checked and book a virtual appointment with Check it Fits today.

Leitrim County Council and the RSA would be delighted if you could help us to raise awareness of child safety in cars by letting parents and guardians in your community, colleagues, friends, family members and any other relevant contacts know about the new Check It Fits virtual service.

If you have any questions or require any additional information, please emailcheckitfits@rsa.ie.

For more information on the service please visit www.rsa.ie/checkitfits