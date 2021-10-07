The RSA Check it Fits Service is offering free virtual child car seat checks

The RSA Check it Fits is a free child car seat checking service. The RSA's expert child car seat checkers will fix any incorrectly fitted seats or harnesses, show you how to do it yourself and answer any queries you have. The service is FREE and open to all makes and models of cars and child car seats

Virtual Appointments - How it Works

At the moment, the RSA Check it Fits service offers virtual appointments and all appointments must be scheduled through our online booking system.

RSA Check it Fits virtual appointments take place via Microsoft Teams. If you are not familiar with Microsoft Teams you can find out how it works here.

During the appointment, the checker will ask you to show them the child car seat in situ and as such it is important that your device is easily portable, has a camera and internet access. The checker will talk you through the steps to check and adjust the child car seat(s) and answer any questions you may have during the appointment.

RSA record some information from the child car seat checks on electronic tablets to help us understand where we need to focus our education and all our data is collected in line with GDPR rules.

The length of your appointment will depend on the number of child car seats requiring a check. When booking you must choose an appointment for 1 Child Car Seat Check or for 2 or more Child Car Seat Checks.

You can then select a suitable date and time for your appointment.

You must provide your details (Name, Email, Phone Number) and if you have any particular issues or concerns you would like to discuss during the appointment you can add this information in the notes box provided.

Finally, you will also be asked to provide information on your car (year, make, model), child car seat(s) (make and model) and the weight and height of your child. This information allows our checker to determine if your seat(s) are compatible with your vehicle and suitable for your child.

Once the booking is complete you will receive a confirmation email to the address provided as well as a reminder ahead of your appointment.

You can cancel or reschedule your appointment at any time should you become unavailable.

BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW

Things to know before your appointment

Download the Microsoft Teams app to a phone or tablet prior to your appointment

To facilitate your car seat check you will need the following information:

• Make, model and year of car

• Make and model of car seat(s)

• Weight and height of child/children

During your appointment

To attend the appointment simply clink the link provided in the confirmation email

After your appointment

Following your appointment, a short feedback survey will be sent to the email address provided in the booking form.

This feedback will be used to help improve the service.