Focus on rural roads for Gardaí 24 Hour National ‘Slow Down’ enforcement operation

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are urging motorists to reduce their speed and be mindful of vulnerable road users ahead of ‘Slow Down Day’, a national speed enforcement operation for a 24 hour period from 7am on Thursday, October 21 to 7am on Friday, October 22.

The aim of "Slow Down Day”, which is taking place in the run up to the October Bank Holiday weekend, is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed. The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads. International research has estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are the result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

While An Garda Síochána will be focusing its enforcement activity across all speed limit zones, there will be a focus on rural roads. This is because almost 4 out of 5 (78%)* fatalities to date this year have occurred on rural roads. These are roads with a speed limit of 80km/h or above.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Ms. Hildegarde Naughton said, "I am asking drivers to support National ‘Slow Down’ Day this week and every day by easing off on the accelerator. Slowing down saves lives and even small reductions in speed can help avoid a collision in the first place, and reduce the severity of a collision. I am also urging all road users to take extra care over the Bank Holiday Weekend as the clocks go back. With evenings getting darker earlier now it’s important to look out for each other and be seen when on the road.”

Speed enforcement during ‘Slow Down Day’ will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in 1322 speed enforcement zones. The Road Safety Authority will raise awareness of the enforcement campaign with advertising on national and local radio plus social media.

Government Departments, Local Authorities, public and private sector fleet operators are invited to participate in the initiative by circulating the key message to "Slow Down” to employees and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.