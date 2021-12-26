Closure notice extended for South Leitrim road

The closure period for the Keshcarrigan to Castlfore road has been extended to facilitate works on the local water supply.
Irish Water and Leitrim County Council have confirmed that the road will remain closed to Monday, February 28, 2022.
"Every effort will be made to complete the works as quickly as possible and reopen the road sooner than the above date. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," they noted in a joint statement.
Pilots, flight attendants and other staff have been calling in sick or having to quarantine after exposure to Covid
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.