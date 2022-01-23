Leitrim County Council warn of increased parking fines from February 1

Leitrim County Council has issued a reminder to motorists that, from February 1, 2022 the fine for motorists caught parking on a footpath, cycle track or bus lane will be doubled.
This means that the fine will rise from €40 to €80.
“Illegal parking is dangerous and negatively affects all road users and sustainable transport infrastructure,” noted a Council spokesperson.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.