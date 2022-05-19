Temporary closure of link road from Main St to the Back Line in Dromahair

The link road between Main Street and the Back Line in Dromahair has been closed temporarily due to health and safety concerns.

In a motion before the Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting, Cllr Frank Dolan noted that a large number of slates have come off the building that is earmarked for the new library in Dromahair.

In his motion, he noted that the “roof is in very poor condition and could be extremely dangerous.”

He asked that the Council evaluate the property from a health and safety perspective.

In a written response the local authority said that it “is aware of the deterioration in the roof of the existing building proposed for demolition as part of the Dromahair Regeneration Project which will deliver a new library and additional age friendly housing.”

It was noted that, as a precaution, the link road between Main Street and the Back Line in Dromahair has now been temporarily closed until the health and safety issues are resolved.

“Leitrim County Council have a contractor (with approval for working at heights) programmed to undertake the necessary remedial works on site on the week beginning 16th May 2022. It is therefore likely that the emergency road closure will remain in place until the 20th May 2022,” noted the Council.

“The Dromahair Regeneration Project (Library and Age Friendly Housing) is currently out to tender with a return date of 23rd May, 2022.

“It is anticipated that a construction contract will be signed in July 2022 and construction will commence in August or September 2022.

“The expected contract duration is 15 months with completion by the end of 2023.”