06 Jun 2022

RSA renews Bank Holiday appeal following five road deaths

Injured motorist’s condition is "critical" following car accident near Tipperary Town 

File photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

06 Jun 2022 11:13 AM

The Road Safety Authority has renewed its appeal for road users to take extra care over the June Bank Holiday Weekend. It follows the deaths of 5 people on the road up to the early hours of this morning, June 6.

The most recent death occurred in the early hours of this morning after a man in his 20s died following a single vehicle accident in Ballyneety, Co Limerick.

Three of the deaths were motorcyclists and brings to 17 the number of bikers killed to date on the road in 2022.

Today, Bank Holiday Monday the roads will be busy with many returning after a short break. Drivers should expect to encounter walkers, cyclists, and motorcyclists. The RSA is therefore urging drivers to slow down, look out for vulnerable road users and don’t forget to take breaks on your journey to avoid falling asleep at the wheel.

The RSA also urged drivers to watch out for motorcyclists at junctions, intersections and in their blind spots. Motorcyclists are being reminded that they have less protection than a car driver and to always wear proper personal protection equipment and to ease off the throttle.

75 people have been killed on the road to date this year. Two people were killed and 14 people were seriously injured over the June Bank Holiday in 2021.

Local News

