3km tailback heading into Carrick-on-shannon

The lengthy line of traffic this evening. Picture: Gerry Faughnan
A 3km traffic tailback has been reported on the way into Carrick-on-shannon this evening. The Sligo approach road is affected.
Long delays are expected.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.