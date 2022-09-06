Temporary road closure planned in North Leitrim for Connacht Hill Climb

Leitrim County Council is planning to close several roads near Dromahair in order to facilitate the running of the Connacht Hill Climb.
The closures will be in place from 8:30am to 6:30pm on both Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.
The roads impacted are:
- The L-4260 from the junction with the R287 at Killananima Townland to the five roads junction;
- The L-4263 & L-4264 Ballintogher Rd from the junction with the R289 at Drumconor Townland to the junction with L-4252 known locally as The Planting Road & L-4262 Ballintogher Road.
Alternative routes have been planned. These include diverting traffic:
- from junction of L-4264 and R289 at Drumconor townland via R289 & R287 to Sligo
- from junction of R287, L-3605 Ballintogher road and L-3605 Ballygawley road at Correagh townland, Co Sligo via R287, R289 & R280 to Drumkeeran.
Triona and Ricki Wynne are pictured with Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.