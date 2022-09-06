Search

06 Sept 2022

Temporary road closure planned in North Leitrim for Connacht Hill Climb

Leitrim Observer Reporter

06 Sept 2022 12:22 PM

Leitrim County Council is planning to close several roads near Dromahair in order to facilitate the running of the Connacht Hill Climb.
The closures will be in place from 8:30am to 6:30pm on both Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.
The roads impacted are:
- The L-4260 from the junction with the R287 at Killananima Townland to the five roads junction;
- The L-4263 & L-4264 Ballintogher Rd from the junction with the R289 at Drumconor Townland to the junction with L-4252 known locally as The Planting Road & L-4262 Ballintogher Road.
Alternative routes have been planned. These include diverting traffic:
- from junction of L-4264 and R289 at Drumconor townland via R289 & R287 to Sligo
- from junction of R287, L-3605 Ballintogher road and L-3605 Ballygawley road at Correagh townland, Co Sligo via R287, R289 & R280 to Drumkeeran.

