WATCH: Well known Drumshanbo man uploads first song on Facebook
Drumshanbo's Michael McKenna has uploaded his first song to Facebook.
He worked at the Courts office for many years in Carrick-on-Shannon and now Michael McKenna has uploaded his first song on Facebook - the aptly titled 'Leitrim is my Home'.
It is already attracting plenty of attention here and abroad. Michael is a longtime songwriter and his lyrics will certainly strike a cord with local people. Here’s the post with lyrics underneath.
It's definitely worth a listen!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on