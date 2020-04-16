WATCH: Well known Drumshanbo man uploads first song on Facebook

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Drumshanbo's Michael McKenna has uploaded his first song to Facebook.

He worked at the Courts office for many years in Carrick-on-Shannon and now Michael McKenna has uploaded his first song on Facebook - the aptly titled 'Leitrim is my Home'.

It is already attracting plenty of attention here and abroad. Michael is a longtime songwriter and his lyrics will certainly strike a cord with local people. Here’s the post with lyrics underneath. 

It's definitely worth a listen!