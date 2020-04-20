WATCH: Keeva wanted to go to the shops and her family obliged her by creating a shop at home

Social distancing is hard on everyone, but two-year-old Keeva from Leitrim Village has been missing her outing to the shops.

Respecting the rule to #StayAtHome her parents helped Keeva create her very own trip to her local shops.

Dressed in gloves and a mask, Keeva heads off for the drive to (the living room) and some serious grocery shopping ensures.

The cuteness is off the scale here.

Well done to Keeva and her Mammy and Daddy, Louise and Michael - who stood in as the shop assistant and camera man - for bringing a smile to all our faces.

Keeva would also like to say a big hello to all her aunties, uncles, cousins and her grandparents in Arigna and Co Wicklow.