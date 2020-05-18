WATCH: Joint operation between Gardai and PSNI to remind people of pandemic travel restrictions across the border

Gardai recently held a checkpoint in North Leitrim in co-operation with PSNI services to remind people just what constitutes essential travel (and no, a shopping trip over the border doesn't qualify).

Remember that under Phase 1 of the Roadmap to Recovery which starts today, May 18, you are advised to stay at home and avoid all unnecessary journeys. There are only five exceptions:

1. You have to go to work, if your place of work is open and you cannot work from home. You must carry documentation from your company confirming that you have to travel.

2. To shop for essential items. You must do this in the nearest shop available to you. Do not travel long distances just to shop at preferential locations if the same products are available locally.

3. You are allowed to travel to exercise but you are only allowed to do so within a 5km radius of your home.

4. For medical reasons or to care for others.

5. To meet friends or family outside. Please note, you can only do this within a distances of 5km of your home. It has to be outside and in groups of four or less.

*Older people and those who are cocooning should continue to stay at home, except for brief outdoor exercise within 5km of their home.

Everyone else please continue to respect the lockdown guidelines. Stay safe and stay home. The threat of Covid-19 has not gone away and we need to keep up the restrictions so that further down the line, more elements of the lockdown can be lifted.

#StayTheCourse

#FlattentheCurve