WATCH: Not for the faint-hearted - fishermen record video at sea during Storm Aiden
The video has already clocked up more than 40,000 views
Fishing during Storm Aiden
Fishing the wild Atlantic waters around Rockall is no mean feat in any conditions.
But being out in Storm Aiden made the experience a whole lot more challenging.
This video captured and shared by Shaun McClenaghan gives us a taste of what our brave fishermen go through so that we can enjoy fish and chips or our favourite sea food.
McClenaghan tweeted: "Tight 24 hours fishing the Rock #StormAiden #Rockall"
