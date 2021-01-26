WATCH: Taoiseach confirms Lockdown Level 5 extension
An Taoiseach Michael Martin speaking to RTE
Taoiseach Michael Martin has this morning confirmed that Lockdown Level 5 will continue until March 5 at the earliest. The Fianna Fail leader was speaking to the Media outside Government buildings, where he confirmed the news that was muted last night by Tainaiste Leo Varadkar.
The news of the extension comes as 112 patients are being treated for Covid-19 at UHL. For more on Limerick's Covid-19 numbers, click here and for all Coronavirus news, click here.
See below for more.
Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD says new #Covid19 measures to be agreed at Cabinet this morning will act as a deterrent to travel. | https://t.co/s4GvpASEDe pic.twitter.com/CUILDnqXty— RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 26, 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on