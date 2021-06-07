Gallery: Sharon Shannon filming in Leitrim for new TV programme

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Musician Sharon Shannon was in Leitrim last week filming Heartlands  for TG4.

Sharon met with new Leitrim Garda Superintendent Chris Grogan, Carrick Craft, local musicians and stopped by the Farmers's Market as part of the show.

Heartlands will be broadcast on TG4 later this year.

 Sharon Shannon shared a joke with Carrick residents Mary McManus (left) and Bernee Murray. Sharon was in Carrick filming ‘Heartlands’ for TG4 which will be broadcast later in the year. Picture – Gerry Faughnan

