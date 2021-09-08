Tragedy as Irish family killed in suspected murder suicide

Three family members have died in a suspectedd murder suicide in Kerry.
Gardaí in Listowel attended the scene at a domestic residence in North Kerry on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Gardaí attended the scene and located the body of a female (60s) and a male (20s) inside the dwelling, believed to be a mother and son.
The body of a male (60s) was discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling.
All three bodies had gunshot wounds.
A firearm was recovered at the scene.
The State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted.
The scene was preserved pending investigations.
An Garda Síochána are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident, at this time.
