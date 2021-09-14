New reduced pandemic unemployment payments take effect today
New reduced Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) rates are being reflected in payments received today.
The process of reducing payments has begun so the government can align the emergency financial support with regular jobseekers payments.
This is expected to be done over a period of approximately six months ending in February 2022.
According to Citizens Information, the new PUP rates reflected in payments received today September 14th will mean maximum rates of €350 per week will be reduced to €300 per week, rates of €300 will be reduced to €250 and rates of €250 will become €203 per week.
Moving the lowest rate (€203) to jobseekers has been paused until all sectors have reopened, and people affected will continue to receive their payment until October 26th.
