MISSING PERSON: Garda appeal for information on missing man (30)

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 30-year-old David Poyntz, who was last seen in the Clonmel area on Monday, September 6.
David is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build with black hair. When last seen he was wearing black jeans, a green t-shirt and grey trainers.
David is known to frequent the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of county Louth.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.