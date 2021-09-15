Search

15/09/2021

Body of Baby John exhumed as part of Kerry Babies investigation

Body of Baby John exhumed as part of Kerry Babies investigation

Body of Baby John exhumed as part of Kerry Babies investigation

Reporter:

Reporter

The remains of Baby John (Kerry Baby) were exhumed by Gardaí at Holy Cross Cemetery, Caherciveen, Co. Kerry on Tuesday morning, September 14, as part of the investigation into the Kerry Babies scandal.

The remains were taken to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, Co. Kerry for examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

The exhumation commenced at first light and was conducted on foot of a ministerial order granted in accordance with the Coroners Act 1962 as amended.

The exhumation was conducted by Gardaí from Killarney District, assisted by Gardaí from the Garda Technical Bureau, a Forensic Anthropologist and relevant personnel from Kerry County Council and the Health Service Executive.

The Coroner for South Kerry has been kept advised.

The remains of Baby John were reinterred at Holy Cross Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigating Gardaí continue to believe that there are members of the public who have information in relation to the death of Baby John in April 1984 and we are appealing to those people to come forward and help us.  

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for any information in relation to this ongoing investigation and can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station at 064 6631222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media