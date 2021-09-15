Householders warned overflowing skips can be fire risk

Overflowing skip / PHOTO: DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
Householders have been warned that skips can be a target for fires.
It is an offence not to keep the vicinity of a skip free of litter under Section 4.2 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997.
Dublin City Council said skips can be an easy target for opportunistic arsonists.
A spokesperson said: "Where you can, place skips away from buildings and out of sight or in a secure area.
"We know that that isn't always feasible, so loading a skip and having it collected promptly is a great way to avoid a fire."
