Search

21/09/2021

A review into Bloody Sunday in Belfast in 1972 gets underway

Families challenging decision to discontinue prosecutions

A review into Bloody Sunday in Belfast in 1972 gets underway

Fourteen people were killed by British paratroopers on Bloody Sunday.

Reporter:

Reporter

The judicial review undertaken by some of the relatives of those murdered on Bloody Sunday dead has begun in Belfast.

The review is challenging the decision by the Public Prosecution Service not to prosecute any other soldier apart from Soldier F for their actions on January 30, 1972, and the more recent decision to discontinue the prosecution of Soldier F.

Opening for some of the relatives, Karen Quinlivan QC argued that the decision by the PPS to rule that various accounts given by soldiers in 1972 would be ruled inadmissible in a criminal court was flawed.

She said that on Bloody Sunday 108 live rounds were fired and no one was doing anything that would have justified that firing.

The hearing was told that there was an agreement in place at the time between the Chief Constable of the RUC and the GOC of the British Army that incidents where lethal force was used by the British Army they would be investigated by the Royal Military Police.

Ms Quinlivan said that soldiers were 'interviewed as witnesses not suspects.'

She said they were not cautioned nor were they legally represented while making these statements.

Lord Justice Maguire said that the fact the RUC were not involved and was 'not a great investigative vista.'

The barrister told the hearing that the interviews by the RMP were 'amicable' and a senior officer was present.

She argued that the intention behind this scheme was to 'protect' soldiers not to convict them.

The hearing continues and is scheduled to last a week.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media