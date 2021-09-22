Search

22/09/2021

Irish Olympic champ launches healthy eating campaign for schools

Irish Olympic champion, Kellie Harrington, has launched Back to School campaigns for healthy eating programmes. 

According to the Department of Agriculture, the School Milk Scheme and Food Dudes programme, which help children make healthier eating choices, plays a "key" role in meeting school children's dietary requirements in school. 

Harrington, who is both the School Milk and Food Dudes ambassador as well as an Olympic Gold medalist, launched the campaigns at her former primary school, St Vincent's Girls National School in Dublin 1.  

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, said, "[The campaigns] encourage children to make healthier eating choices outside of school. I would urge all primary schools that are offered the opportunity to sign up to these programmes." 

Schools that register for the scheme will receive two weeks free milk for every child in the school, as well as free fridges to ensure the milk is served chilled. 

The deadline for applications has been extended to October 15th. 

