Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed
The guests have been revealed for a special Late Late Show tonight on RTE One.
The Late Late Show will celebrate the 70th birthday of rock star and philanthropist Bob Geldof on Friday, October 1 at 9:35 pm on RTÉ One.
The show will chronicle Bob’s life achievements from his stellar career with The Boomtown Rats, to Live Aid, Band Aid and beyond.
Ryan will be joined in-studio with Bob and his wife Jeanne, children Pixie and Tiger and sister Lynn. Also, Bob will receive a special birthday wish from President Michael D Higgins.
The Chair of the Elders and former Úachtaran na hEireann Mary Robinson will speak about her relationship with Bob, his vital role as a humanitarian and his well-known powers of persuasion!
Also paying tribute on the night will be The Boomtown Rats, Midge Ure, Andrea Corr, Imelda May and many more.
There will also be special contributions from Bob’s illustrious friends across the world of entertainment and beyond including Sting, Van Morrison, Tony Blair, Ringo to name a few.
