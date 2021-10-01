Search

01/10/2021

Ireland commits to protect region of five million seabirds

Ireland commits to protect region of five million seabirds

Ireland commits to protect region of five million seabirds

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Ireland has made a commitment to the largest ever high seas Marine Protected Area for seabirds. 

The announcement was made in Cascais, Portugal by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD. 

The region, which is located in the North East Atlantic and covers an area of 595,000km2, is reportedly seven times the size of Ireland and is home to twenty two different bird species. 

Five species in the region are threatened globally, including the Atlantic Puffin and the Black-legged Kittiwake. 

Speaking about the news, Minister Noonan said it's "a really positive development" for the protection of seabirds and biodiversity.

He said, "Ireland will play a lead role in protecting this area, at the same time as we work towards creating a network of Marine Protected Areas to 30% of our maritime area by 2030." 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media