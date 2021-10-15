Search

15/10/2021

Gardai appeal for witnesses as young motorcyclist dies in traffic collision

Gardai appeal for witnesses as young motorcyclist dies in traffic collision

Gardai appeal for witnesses as young motorcyclist dies in traffic collision

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a traffic collision which resulted in the death of a young motorcyclist. 

Emergency services attended the scene - which occurred at approximately 8.25pm yesterday involving a car and motorbike - on the R136 in Lucan, Co. Dublin. 

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital where he passed away from injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured. 

An examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has since concluded. 

Gardai are appealing particularly to any road users who were travelling on the R136 at the time with camera footage to come forward. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media