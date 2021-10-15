Search

15/10/2021

Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

On this Friday night's Late Late Show, host Ryan Tubridy and guests will pay tribute to Chieftans' founder Paddy Moloney, through music, songs and stories and bid farewell to a most remarkable figure in Irish music.
 
Action hero, actor Liam Neeson will talk about his most important role, as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for the Get a Vaccine - Give a Vaccine campaign.
 
Angela Scanlon, host of RTE's hotly anticipated new Saturday night entertainment show Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will be keeping it real.
 
In a rare television interview, Ireland and Munster rugby stalwart Keith Earls, the second-highest try-scorer in the Ireland jersey, will chat to Ryan about the reality of growing up in Moyross and his many physical and mental battles throughout his time in professional rugby.

Tune in this Friday night at 9.35pm. 

