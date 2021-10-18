NPHET meeting today ahead of Govt decision on easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Advice for the Government on the scheduled further easing of restrictions this coming Friday will be issued later today, following a National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) meeting this afternoon.

This Friday, 22 October, was the date set by Government to to see the easing of almost all the rules around Covid-19 restrictions.

Despite a surge in numbers of Covid-19 cases in recent days, it is believed that numbers at indoor and outdoor events could increase from Friday.

On Sunday, 1,380 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

A further 2,180 cases were reported on Saturday – the highest number since January.

On Sunday, 459 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, with 74 of those patients in intensive care (ICU)

It has previously been indicated that Covid certificates will continue to be used in hospitality for the coming months. It is also expected that the wearing of masks will continue for a time.

It is understood that the possibility of longer opening hours for bars and restaurants is also being considered.

It is believed that the approach of NPHET later today will have a major bearing on decisions relating to the planned easing of restrictions on Friday, which is the start of the bank holiday weekend.

A final decision will be taken at a meeting of the Cabinet tomorrow.