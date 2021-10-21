1,000 new jobs to be created at Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton is creating 1,000 new jobs across the country over the next three years.

The professional services firm announced plans to hire 1,000 new recruits across its seven offices over the coming three years.

The new roles will comprise of a mix of experienced and graduate roles, reflecting the firm's commitment to growing its headcount in line with client needs.

The roles will be spread across every department in the company, and new graduates and experienced workers are welcome to apply.

The firm is increasing staff numbers at all seven of its offices in Longford, Kildare, Galway, Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

Positions will be available across all Grant Thornton Ireland’s business units including actuarial, audit, corporate finance, and advisory as well as in specialist areas such as insurance, sustainability, financial services and digital transformation.

Along with graduate opportunities, candidates can apply for roles across all levels from associate to director, and beyond.

Recruitment for the roles has already started with Grant Thornton Ireland last month announcing plans to double the size of its tax team from 170 to 340 by 2024, while at the same time launching its brand new Changemaker campaign, offering new third-level graduates the opportunity to earn hands-on experience in one of several busy business units within the firm.

With offices in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Longford, Kildare and Belfast, along with its state-of-the-art City Quay headquarters in Dublin, Grant Thornton Ireland is committed to supporting the changing needs of its Irish and international clients, while offering flexibility and career growth to employees across its operation.

Grant Thornton Ireland Managing Partner Michael McAteer said: "Today’s announcement marks yet another milestone in the Grant Thornton Ireland story. We pride ourselves in going beyond to ensure the highest quality of service to our clients and we know this is because of the exceptional and wide-ranging level of experience our people bring to the table.

"We also know the importance of flexibility, opportunity and promotion, and work-life balance, and we have installed an extensive Future of Work framework across the firm with these pillars at the core," he said.

The positions will give the opportunity to work with clients from all industries and all sizes from Irish indigenous to multinationals.

In addition, Grant Thornton Ireland’s broad portfolio of international clients and its position within the wider Grant Thornton global network will provide opportunities for international travel to employees in line with business needs.

In supporting further growth and continued recruitment across the firm, Grant Thornton Ireland will also be advertising opportunities to fill operational roles including in Human Resources, Marketing, Risk and Compliance and Transformation and Change.