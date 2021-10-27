Man brutally attacked with an axe at midlands supermarket
A man has been hospitalised after he was viciously attacked inside a midlands store on Tuesday evening, October 26.
Gardai have confirmed no arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
