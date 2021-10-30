Don't forget to put your clocks back tonight

Daylight Savings Time ends tonight
Don't forget that we are moving from (Daylight Saving Time) Summer time this weekend.
The time will go back an hour at 02:00am on Sunday,
31 October.
The best way to avoid confusion is to make sure you put your clocks back before you head to bed on Saturday night!
Ireland first observed Daylight Saving Time (DST) in 1916. Ireland has observed DST for 103 years between 1916 and 2021.
Leitrim LGFA chairperson Aidan Heron presents the Cup to Glencar Manor captain Melissa Hewitt Picture: Willie Donnellan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.