30/10/2021

Don't forget to put your clocks back tonight

Daylight Savings Time ends tonight

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Don't forget that we are moving from (Daylight Saving Time) Summer time this weekend.
The time will go back an hour at 02:00am on Sunday,
31 October.
The best way to avoid confusion is to make sure you put your clocks back before you head to bed on Saturday night!
Ireland first observed Daylight Saving Time (DST) in 1916. Ireland has observed DST for 103 years between 1916 and 2021.

