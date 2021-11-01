TG4 celebrates 25 years of Irish language programming with new campaign

TG4 is celebrating 25 years of Irish language programming.

The station went on air for the first time on October 31st 1996 and now has an average of 1.27million weekly viewers in the Republic of Ireland.

They have released a new advertising campaign called Súil Eile - or Eyes Wide in English - featuring actor Dónall Ó Héalai to mark the 25th anniversary.

Ó Héalai called it "a real honour to be part of" and said, "A privilege to work with Lorcan Hynes and [sic] - their talent visible in each frame along with the incredible creative team at Tenth Man and production team who brought this to life."

Eyes Wide | Súil Eile @tg4tv 25



Is iontach @tg4tv a bheith ar an bhfód le 25 bliain. Ba onóir é oibriú le @LorcanHynes & #steveanais a dtalann le feiceáil i ngach fráma mar aon leis an bhfoireann iontach cruthaitheach in @tenthmanhello agus an fhoireann léiriúcháin ar fad pic.twitter.com/OXavlc2w8b — Dónall Ó Héalai (@DonallOHealai) October 22, 2021

Cathaoirleach of the TG4 Board, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, called the channel "a champion of Irish culture, creativity and talent".

She said, "[We] look forward to continuing to invest in a vibrant, creative independent sector which ensures TG4 and the Irish language remain relevant and important part of Ireland’s Public Service Media."

TnaG, as TG4 was formerly known as, commenced broadcasting under the watch of President Michael D. Higgins when he served as Minister for Arts.

The president celebrated over the weekend by visiting the set of flagship programme, Ros na Rún, along with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife.