New figures reveal no suspects were detected in significant amount of sexual offences reported last year

New figures released from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have revealed Gardaí identified a a suspect in more than four out of five homicide cases last year, but failed to identify suspects in 90 per cent of sexual offences.

Detection rates for sex offences carried out in 2019 however, has doubled, with suspects now identified in 20 per cent of cases.

The CSO figures revealed the rates of detection for crime incidents in 2020 show that while most crimes are committed in the capital, the rate for solving them is lower than anywhere else in the country.

The figures also showed the highest detection rates were for dangerous or negligent acts, while 82 per cent of homicide offences committed in 2020 had been solved by September 2021.

CSO statistician, Sam Scriven, said the rate of detection for most crimes reported last year had increased in comparison to the rates in 2019.

He revealed that 38% of assaults and related offences were solved – an increase of 5 per cent, while there was a detection rate of 31 per cent for robbery offences with solving burglary offenses increase from 8 per cent to 22 per cent.

Mr Scriven said:

"Users should note when considering crime trends the varying Covid-19 restrictions in place for much of 2020 and the likely impact of such restrictions on levels of crime".

"The detection rate for sexual offences in 2019 has risen to one in five (20%) based on the latest available data, compared to just over one in ten (12%) when measured one year ago", he added.