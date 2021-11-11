Dementia Adviser Service is available in counties Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan, Roscommon and Donegal

The HSE’s National Dementia Office (NDO) and The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (The ASI) have launched an expanded National Dementia Adviser Service which will ensure Dementia Advisers are in place across the country.

These advisors provide a vital service for thousands of people living with dementia and their family carers. They act as a point of contact for people who are concerned about their cognitive health or who have a diagnosis of dementia. Dementia advisers enable people to take control of their own lives by providing support, practical assistance, advice and information, and signposting people with dementia and their carers to appropriate services and supports.

Mary Butler TD, Minister of State with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People said “I have long advocated for the enhancement of services and supports for people with dementia and their families and was pleased to secure funding in this year’s budget for 11 new dementia advisers, bringing the total number of advisers to 28 nationally. The National Dementia Adviser Service is a perfect example of the type of support we need for people living with dementia.

“Building on the investment made this year in community-based dementia services, I have secured an additional €7.3 million in Budget 2022 for dementia which will allow for further developments, including in the areas of memory assessment and support, memory technology resource rooms, the implementation of the dementia registry and dementia audit within acute hospitals and the national intellectual disability memory service. In addition, the proportion of new home support hours that will be ring-fenced for people with dementia will more than double from 5% in 2021 to 11% in 2022.

Janette Dwyer, Assistant National Director, HSE Services for Older Person’s and Dementia Care, Change and Innovation said “The Dementia Adviser undertakes a key role in providing locally based individualised information and support to people diagnosed with dementia and their carers/supporters, at all stages of their journey, from diagnosis through to end-of-life care. The Services provides a first point of contact to people in respect of available local services with referral from a diagnosing clinician.”

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland CEO Pat McLoughlin said: “Dementia Advisers offer a lifeline to people in their communities. It’s great to reach the point where everyone in Ireland who wants or needs access to this key community service can do so – no matter what part of the country they live.

"I would like to say thanks to the expertise of the Dementia Advisers, the National Dementia Office, politicians, grassroots efforts and our staff over many years that have all recognised the need for an expanded Dementia Adviser service. I am delighted that the service is now operating in every county and I am hopeful that we can build the service further in the years ahead.”