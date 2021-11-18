Search

18/11/2021

Covid-19 patients in hospital and ICU continues to rise

Reporter:

David Power

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital continues on an upward trend, with the highest number in nine months recorded today. 

There are currently 643 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals.

The figure is 18% higher than last Thursday, and 40% higher than a fortnight ago.

There is a slight increase in patients in ICU, with 119 people recorded today. 

This is up from yesterday's total of 114 patients receiving treatment in ICU. 

The highest total of Covid-19 positive patients recorded in hospital this year was 2020 on January 18.

On January 24, the highest number of patients recorded in ICU, stood at 221. 

