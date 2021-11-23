Search

New survey reveals significant number of cancelled Christmas social events

New survey reveals significant number of cancelled Christmas social events

The results follow several calls from public health officials for people to reduce their social contacts due to the rising case numbers of Covid-19.

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A new survey has found almost half of all adults in Ireland have cancelled their planned social events between now and Christmas.

The Amarach Public Opinions Survey, which was conducted for the Department of Health, found that 48 per cent of people aged between 34 and 44 were more likely to have cancelled a planned event, while 44 per cent of those under that age bracket said they had cancelled a social event. 

The results follow several calls from public health officials for people to reduce their social contacts due to the rising case numbers of Covid-19 while the research found a reduction of 21 per cent in people attending restaurants in the last week and 22 per cent in people attending pubs.

The survey also found that 85 per cent of people said their Covid certs were checked in premises in the last week compared to 77 per cent the previous week along with one fifth saying they had taken an antigen test in the last week.

68 per cent who reported having symptoms took a test and the majority of tests done (95 per cent), both by symptomatic and non-symptomatic people, were negative in the last week.

34 per cent of people who took an antigen test while experiencing symptoms arranged a PCR test upon a negative result while just 37 per cent of symptomatic people who received a negative result said they self isolated.

