Search

24 Nov 2021

Coveney to establish independent review of Defence Forces harassment 'in coming weeks'

Coveney to establish independent review of Defence Forces harassment 'in coming weeks'

Coveney to establish independent review of Defence Forces harassment 'in coming weeks'

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The Minister for Defence intends to establish an independent review of reported harassment in the Defence Forces "in the coming weeks". 

Minister Simon Coveney made the comments yesterday at the Biennial Delegate Conference of the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers in Naas, County Kildare. 

Addressing the issue of bullying, harassment and sexual harassment in the Forces, he said, "Significant work has been undertaken in relation to the establishment of an Independent Review. I intend to establish this review in the coming weeks." 

Minister Coveney called the continued involvement and support on the issue by key stakeholders "welcomed and extremely important". 

Recruitment and retention challenges in the Defence Forces were also highlighted at the conference, with the minister confirming there have been 577 inductions so far this year. 

Forty nine of these inductions were reportedly cadets, which occurred "despite the Covid challenges". 

He confirmed a priority to return the Forces to full establishment, stating, "I look forward to the report due at the end of this year from the Commission on the Defence Forces, a body tasked to examine the issue of recruitment and retention." 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media