29 Nov 2021

Covid-19 hospital figures drop from last week's high

Reporter:

David Power

The number of Covi-19 patients in hospital continues to slowly drop, with 578 patients in hospital with Covid-19 this morning. 

That figure is 15% down on last Monday, which in itself was a record during the current wave. This morning's figure is 7% lower than a fortnight ago.

There are currently 117 patients receiving treatment in ICU, latest figures show. 

The figures released this morning are slightly higher than the 571 who were receiving hospital treatment on Friday morning. 

However, on that day, the number of patients receiving treatment in ICU was 126. 

