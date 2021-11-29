'Roaring success' - Toy Show appeal raises more than €6.6m for Irish charities

The Late Late Toy Show 2021 raised a 'staggering' €6,601,895 million for The Toy Show Appeal, with viewers tuning in from 150 countries.

RTÉ said average TV viewing for Friday night's show is now over 1.8 million, taking catch-up viewing on Saturday and Sunday into account.

An average audience of 1.56 million viewers watched The Lion King-themed show on RTÉ One on Friday night, representing 81% of the available audience.

The Toy Show was streamed from more than 150 countries including all fifty states in the USA and all eight Australian territories.

Over 330,000 streams live and on-demand across the weekend.

The Toy Show Appeal has raised a total of €13 million of much-needed funds over the course of its two years.



Ryan Tubridy said the Toy Show was an 'absolute joy' to present.

"We were a country that needed one big magical hug and thanks to the kids all around the country, we got it. I am flabbergasted by the audience share and I am bowled over by the donations made to The Toy Show Appeal.

"I think that every child matters and for one night in a dark year, the sun came out and kindness won and the future looking at those kids is very, very bright." he added.