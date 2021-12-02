Ulster Bank issue statement in advance of starting their withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland

As part of Ulster Bank's withdrawal and closure programme, today (02 December) the bank invited financial service providers in the Republic of Ireland to a meeting to outline plans for moving current account and deposit accounts and closing activity, beginning in early 2022.

A spokesperson for the Bank said: "The aim of this engagement is to give receiving financial service providers as much information as possible at this point in time, given the expected increased activity across the industry.

“While customers do not need to take any action now, Ulster Bank will give customers up to six months’ notice, beginning in early 2022, but we strongly encourage customers not to leave it until the last minute to avoid possible bottlenecks of account opening activity in the second half of 2022.

"We also encourage customers who require additional assistance to contact us for help now or in the New Year, to get ready for these changes. In tandem with this, we are also writing to the main companies who hold direct debits with our customers to outline the changes coming in 2022, to help them to be ready for impacts on customers who move accounts.”