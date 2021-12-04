Search

04 Dec 2021

Minister for Health announces changes to international travel requirements

Airplane

File photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, has signed regulations amending requirements around international travel to Ireland.

Following a Government Decision on Tuesday 30 November, the travel requirements for incoming passengers to Ireland were reviewed and amended so as to respond to the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’.

From Sunday 05 December (i.e. after midnight tonight), overseas passengers to Ireland will be required to show proof of a negative / not-detected COVID-19 test result.  In advance, passengers are encouraged to adhere to these new travel requirements to support Ireland’s response to the pandemic.

A passenger with proof of vaccination or recovery can show either a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival or, a negative antigen test result taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Only Rapid Antigen Tests which are listed on the common EU Rapid Antigen Test list will be accepted and it must be carried out by a health professional or skilled testing personnel.

Passengers without proof of vaccination or recovery must show a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival. Proof of a negative / not-detected COVID-19 test result will be checked pre-departure and may be subject to checks on arrival.

Passengers to Ireland who arrive without a negative test result are required to home quarantine and take a PCR test within 36 hours of arrival. A subsequent negative / not detected text can enable the passenger to exit home quarantine. If no PCR test is taken the passenger must remain in home quarantine for 10 days after arrival.

These new measures, as well as those introduced regarding the ‘scheduled countries’*, are intended to be temporary and will be kept under constant review. As more information becomes available about the Omicron variant we will continue to adapt. To find out more, please visit www.gov.ie/travel

*’Scheduled Countries’ - Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe

Local News

