ALONE supports call for reform of home care

ALONE, the organisation that supports older people to age at home, today supported calls for reform of the home care sector. The organisation made the call in response to HIQA’s research paper on regulation of home care.

ALONE has been campaigning for the last number of years for a reform of the home care sector, and also sits on the Home Care Coalition, a coalition of over 20 organisations who also seeking reform of the sector.

Responding to HIQA, ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan said, “For the number of years, ALONE has been campaigning hard with the Home Care Coalition for a reform of home care in Ireland. We very much welcome HIQA’s research report on regulation of home care and this is progress towards recognising the need for reform as Ireland moves towards a statutory right to home care.

“Reform of home care is about creating a sector that puts the person cared for first, that supports their family and supports staff with a decent wage. We must also recognise that there is a lot more work to be done in improving the sector and the research by HIQA can only be seen as positive step forward.

“We hope to continue to engage with HIQA and the Department of Health in developing a statutory right to home care,” he concluded.