ISPCA has uncovered 20 illegal puppy farms so far in 2021

It has been a busy 2021 for ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspectors so far this year as they uncovered more than 20 illegal puppy farms, removing hundreds of vulnerable dogs and puppies from unscrupulous breeders.

Inspectors have seized or had surrendered to them over 620 dogs in 2021, over 300 of which have come from illegal dog breeders.

ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling said: “Many dogs and puppies we rescued were living in the most horrific conditions you could imagine, often caged with little to no room to move or escape from their own faeces and urine. Seldom there is clean drinking water, adequate food or bedding and often they are kept in darkness with no access to fresh air or daylight. Such cruelty and neglect causes serious health, psychological and behavioural issues. Fear and lack of socialisation means they will need to stay in ISPCA care for longer periods of time before they can be responsibly rehomed with loving families”.

Conor added: “The people who run illegal dog breeding establishments only care about one thing, and that’s money. There is no thought for the welfare of these vulnerable dogs used over and over again for breeding to produce money making litters puppies. Some of the dogs we rescue will have matted coats from lying in their own excrement and will be suffering from painful skin infections and open sores. Overgrown nails leads to infections and the lack of grooming for some breeds can cause pain. Many dogs will be suffering from psychological trauma resulting in behavioural issues and our animal carers spend considerable trying to undo this damage. Unfortunately there are many areas in Ireland that ISPCA Inspectors are currently unable to reach. We are having a huge impact but we could so much more if we had more resources, Conor said”.

In one recent case, ISPCA Inspectors uncovered 21 dogs and puppies at an abandoned property. There was a mix of mostly small breeds including Labradoodles, Shih-Tzus, Jack Russell Terriers, Yorkshire Terriers and Chihuahuas. They were terrified when rescued but after spending some time in ISPCA care, they were treated and cared for, making full recoveries and have since been rehomed with loving families.

The ISPCA is Ireland’s national animal welfare charity which means, they are at the forefront of animal welfare, with nine authorised officers covering 16 counties, investigating complaints of cruelty, neglect and abuse to animals. With legal power under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 (AHWA).

With the majority of ISPCA funding received from the public, through gifts in wills, and a once-off ex gratia grant, the ISPCA relies heavily on public support to continue preventing animal cruelty and alleviating animal suffering.

