22 Dec 2021

Figures for Covid-19 patients receiving hospital treatment continue to drop

Reporter:

David Power

The number of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital recorded a drop again yesterday, as figures continue their downward trend.

There are currently 431 Covid patients in hospitals across the country. 

The figure represents a fall of 12 since yesterday.

The latest figure is 8.2% down on last Wednesday, and 20.2% lower than two weeks ago.

Latest figures show that there are 100 patients receiving treatment in ICU.

This is the lowest figure in ICU since November 12. 

The number represents a slight drop on the previous figure of 102. 

