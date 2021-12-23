Search

Local TD urges victims of online scams to take part in survey

Online fraud and scams - What they are and how to spot them

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Local Sinn Féin TD, Deputy Martin Kenny, has invited people to take part in the party’s all-Ireland survey on fraud to share their experiences of online scams.

The survey, available at this link, asks members of the public about their experiences of fraud, in order to inform policy proposals to better support victims. 

Deputy Kenny said: “The increase in elaborate fraud and scams over the past year is deeply worrying. There is serious evidence online fraud is rising during the pandemic, having already been on an upward trend. The number of fraud offences reported has increased nationally by 40% in the last year.

“Consumers must be protected when they shop online, to ensure that they do not fall victim to what are often very sophisticated scams. A number of people, particularly those that are older and vulnerable, have been targeted by scammers and have been robbed of thousands of euros. 

“Our survey will help to focus attention on this vital area and I urge those affected in this region to participate. Take the survey and make your voice heard about what needs to change. This survey can help establish what is needed to help tackle fraud and keep our communities safe.”

The survey can be completed at this link, or by contacting your local Sinn Féin office for a hard copy

Link to survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5KQ3DP5

