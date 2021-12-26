Search

26 Dec 2021

Daniel O'Donnell to feature in Lough Derg Songs of Praise special on St Stephen's Day

Daniel O'Donnell to feature in Lough Derg Songs of Praise special

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Lough Derg is to feature on Songs of Praise this St Stephen's day on BBC1. The show will feature long-time pilgrim and friend of Lough Derg, Daniel O'Donnell.

Daniel traveled to Station Island to tell presenter Claire McCollum about his many visits for the Three-Day Pilgrimage as during the 1980s and 1990s.

Fr La and Mary had the joy of welcoming Daniel back to the Island, where Fr La recalled his first meeting with Daniel in 1981. Set your reminders for Daniel’s Faith Journey Songs of Praise which airs on BBC1 at 1.15pm today, Sunday, December 26. 

