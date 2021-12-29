Met Éireann issues weather advisory warning as wind and rain hits Ireland
A risk of flooding has been flagged by Met Éireann as wind and rain batter the country today (December 29).
According to the weather service, spells of rainfall coupled with saturated soils may lead to localised flooding across Ireland.
They have also warned it will be windy over the next few days as well.
The weather advisory warning is expected to last from this morning until midnight on Saturday January 1.
A small craft warning is also in place for all coasts around the country, with south to southeast winds reaching force 6 or higher today, tonight and on Thursday on all coasts.
This warning is in place until Thursday at approximately noon.
Wind speeds will reach highs of 80km per hour today (Wednesday) at Malin Head, with cloud and mist expected in coastal areas as well.
